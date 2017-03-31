Driver had .245 BAC after crash kills teens, according to report

An Inman man charged with DUI in a crash that killed two teenagers and injured a third was three times over the legal limit to drive, documents show.
Hollis Brock Jr., 48, of 204 Vega St., had a blood alcohol level of .245 percent, according to a traffic collision report obtained from the S.C. Department of Public Safety through the Freedom of Information Act.
The legal blood alcohol limit for driving is .08 percent.
Authorities said Brock was traveling north on Highway 9 on Dec. 23, 2016, when he crossed three lanes of traffic and struck another vehicle head-on.
Inside that vehicle were Chapman High School graduates Melissa Frilot, Kortlynn Smith and Daisy Byrd, all 19. Frilot and Smith were killed, while Byrd, a front-seat passenger, survived.
Frilot, who was driving, was not wearing a seat belt, the report shows. Both Brock and Frilot were driving the speed limit of 45 mph, according to the report.
Authorities have said Brock left the Boiling Springs Ale House off Highway 9 around 11 p.m. the night of the crash. They said that he walked away from the scene with a broken neck and was found about 100 yards down the road from the crash site.
Brock has been charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury. He remains in the Spartanburg County jail without bond.
Lawsuits filed on behalf of each of the victims against the Boiling Springs Ale House claim the bar overserved Brock the night of the crash and was negligent in how they handled his alleged intoxicated state.
A suit on behalf of Frilot was filed on Feb. 3, followed by Byrd's suit on Feb. 21 and one on behalf of Smith on March 20.
All of the suits seek a jury trial to determine monetary damages for the victims based on expenses incurred as a result of the crash and the pain and suffering of family members.
The ale house has not yet responded to Smith’s suit, but responded on March 17 to the suits involving Byrd and Frilot.
The ale house denies the allegations that it continued to serve Brock alcohol knowing he was intoxicated, according to court documents. The ale house response also demands strict proof of those allegations. It also denies other allegations in the suits that it didn't have proper policies in place to deal with patrons too intoxicated to drive.
“The Defendant denies any negligence whatsoever and alleges that the sole negligent acts of a third party or parties were the sole and proximate cause of damages,” the ale house’s response reads.
The ale house’s response also places responsibility for the crash with the victims.
“The Defendant denies any negligence whatsoever and alleges that the sole negligent acts and omissions of Plaintiff’s decedent were the sole and proximate cause of her own damages, if any,” the response to both suits reads. “The Defendant alleges that the Plaintiff’s decedent … assumed the risk of injury to herself in failing to use due care, in failing to keep a proper lookout.”
Temus C. Miles Jr., an attorney representing the ale house in the lawsuits, did not return calls for comment.
Anthony Arnold, representing Byrd, called the response “victim blaming” and said it “adds insult to the injury.”
Byrd is out of the hospital but still has a long road to recovery, Arnold said.
"She was a scholarship softball player. We have no idea whether she’ll be able to play softball again. There are significant injuries, both physical and psychological," Arnold said.
