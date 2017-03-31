York County police outraged; paroled teen who tried to join ISIS now arrested by FBI

0:40 Hundreds of gamecock fans show up to watch the women's basketball team play in the final four in Phoenix Pause

1:55 Dawn Staley explains the recipe to defeat UConn

0:56 South Carolina basketball practice in 60 seconds at the Final Four

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

1:31 The Gamecocks are ready for action in Dallas

3:14 'It's incredible': Dawn Staley reacts after historic Gamecocks win

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse