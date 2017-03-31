Pizza driver beaten, robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects at Winthrop, police say

Police are searching for two men who beat a Domino’s pizza delivery driver and robbed him at gunpoint Thursday night outside campus apartments at Winthrop University.
No students were involved or injured, police said, but a campus-wide alert was sent out.
The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. in a parking area outside the Courtyard Apartments, said Frank Zebedis, Winthrop chief of police, and much of it was captured on surveillance video.
The video has not been released.
The driver parked near a garbage bin and delivered the pizza to a student, who met the driver outside because a door on the driver’s car was broken, a police report states.
The student then went back into the apartments, Zebedis said.
The two suspects, wearing hoodies, were hiding behind a garbage bin and yelled, then attacked the driver who was still sitting in his car, the report states.
One suspect put a gun in the driver’s face and demanded all his money as the second man came in through the passenger door and repeatedly punched the driver in the face, police said.
The suspects stole $37 and the driver’s iPhone worth $200, then fled.
The driver was treated at Piedmont Medical Center for injuries, Zebedis said.
A complete description of the suspects was not available from Winthrop police.
The case remains under investigation.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
