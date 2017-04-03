Counterfeit movie money popping up in SC town

Hemingway Police Chief Bryan Todd has recently taken possession of two counterfeit $100 bills in the Hemingway area that were turned in by merchants. His next step is to notify the Secret Service.
“We’re investigating two incidents where these bills are starting to circulate,” Todd said.
At a glance, the counterfeit money looks like a $100 bill, but have the words “for motion picture use only” printed across the top, front and back. The fake bills are commercially manufactured for use in motion pictures and are considered props.
Todd asks area business owners to carefully examine all $100 bills and use bank marking pens to help detect fraud before accepting the currency. If a fake bill is spotted, call 911.
Comments