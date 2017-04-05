Child, 5, found running alone through traffic in busy Rock Hill intersection

Police in Rock Hill notified South Carolina social services workers after a 5-year-old boy was found running alone through traffic at one of the city’s busiest intersections.
The child was not hurt, police said, and was released to the custody of a family member.
The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when a Rock Hill firefighter saw the child running through traffic at the intersection of Anderson Road, also called U.S. 21 Bypass, and Eden Terrace. The firefighter got out of his vehicle, made sure the child was all right, and stayed with him, then called police.
Officers found family members on Eden Terrace who told police the boy had gotten home from school around 2:40 p.m and had asked to go out to play. The family member said the boy had been riding his scooter and later was discovered to be missing. The family member told officers she looked for the child but had not called police to report the child missing be fore he was discovered, a police report from the incident states.
