Rock Hill man charged in death of caged dog that died from exposure

Police in Rock Hill charged a man with ill treatment of animals Tuesday, two weeks after a caged dog was found dead from exposure, reports show.
Christopher Anthony McCoy was arrested after the dog was found March 14 by York County Animal Control officers, according to reports.
The dog was dead inside the locked cage, and the cage had partially filled with rainwater, police said in March.
The dog had been left without shelter or warmth overnight, and died from exposure, officers said.
