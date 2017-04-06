Upstate county department head accused of sexual harassment

A former data entry clerk has filed a lawsuit claiming Anderson County wastewater manager Derrick Singleton sexually harassed her and she lost her job after she spurned his advances.
The former clerk, Tammy Campbell, is suing the Anderson County Wastewater Department and Singleton, seeking an undisclosed amount of damages. Mediation in the case must conclude by June 19, according to federal court records.
Anderson County Assistant Administrator Holt Hopkins, who oversees the wastewater department as part of his duties, said Wednesday county officials deny the allegations in Campbell's suit. In legal filings, the county says Campbell never made sexual harassment claims until what was a temporary job for her came to an end.
Singleton has worked for Anderson County for 30 years and has an annual salary of $81,213, County Administrator Rusty Burns said.
Campbell worked in the wastewater department from December 2013 to July 2015, and Singleton was her supervisor, according to the lawsuit.
"Plaintiff was subjected to frequent and repeated sexual harassment by Singleton in the form of unwelcome sexual advances, derogatory comments of a crude, sexist and sexual nature, uncomfortable and inappropriate leering and staring, sexually suggestive grunts and the presentation of ear plugs rendered into the shape of penises," the lawsuit says.
Singleton did not respond on Wednesday to a request for comment.
Campbell contends in the lawsuit that her co-workers and others were aware of what was happening at her job, but did nothing to "ensure a safe and harassment-free working environment for ACWD's female employees."
Campbell's lawsuit says she thought many times about making a formal complaint to Denise Holly or Phyllis McAlister, who handle human resources issues for Anderson County.
"However, out of fear of losing her job or other forms of retaliation, Plaintiff attempted to do her best to ignore the problem and go about her daily business," according to the lawsuit.
Campbell claims in the lawsuit she repeatedly rebuffed sexual advances from Singleton and that in June 2015, he retaliated against her by reducing her responsibilities in the office.
Around July 1, 2015, Campbell made an anonymous call to Holly, a human resources officer, "due to the frequency and relentlessness of Singleton's sexual harassment and Singleton's retaliation" against her, according to the lawsuit.
On July 9, 2015, after Campbell spoke with Holly, Singleton "purported to terminate" Campbell, according to the lawsuit. That same day, Campbell went to Anderson County's human resources officials Holly and McAlister to file a formal complaint against Singleton.
According to the lawsuit, Campbell was assured there would be an investigation, but she never received any findings from it.
Campbell is no longer employed by Anderson County.
Hopkins, the assistant county administrator, said county officials are limited as to what they can say about the lawsuit.
"The county's response to all the allegations is that we deny all of them and so does Mr. Singleton," Hopkins said. "We'll just have to see what the court says."
Hopkins said he could not comment specifically about any complaint Campbell may have made to the county about Singleton.
"I can say that we investigate all claims," Hopkins said.
According to legal responses filed on behalf of the wastewater department and Singleton, Campbell was hired as a temporary, part-time clerk. Her job was to scan permits, plans and other documents into the wastewater department's electronic files, according to the county. She worked 25 hours each week until July 2014, when her position was changed to 30 hours each week to allow her to get health insurance, according to county legal filings.
According to the county's lawsuit responses, Campbell was discharged on July 9, 2015, because the project for which she was hired ended. Campbell made no allegations of sexual harassment "until she was told the project for which she had been hired ... had been completed and she was discharged," according to the county's legal filings.
Campbell's lawsuit was filed in the Anderson County Courthouse in September 2016 and was then moved to federal court. Employment cases are often moved to federal court if they include allegations of a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The law prohibits employers from discriminating against workers on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin, and religion.
Campbell's attorney, Christopher Brumback, declined to comment on the case except to say that mediation is not scheduled for this month. He also said Campbell would not be available Wednesday to comment on the case.
The county's attorney in this matter, James Logan Jr., did not return a call seeking comment.
Burns said he isn't sure what records the county can release about any employee complaint made against Singleton.
"We will examine whatever we have and will release what we can," Burns said Wednesday.
Burns said that before this case, he has "never heard anything negative" about Singleton.
