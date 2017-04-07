Shaw airman takes home loyal friend

Trust in me, my friend, for I am your comrade. I will protect you with my last breath ... Together we will conquer all obstacles and search out those who might wish harm to others
In 2012, Staff Sgt. Anthony Despins, 20th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, met Jony, his first canine partner.
Together the two used their individual skill sets to make a formidable team, certified as an explosives detection and patrol unit to keep people around the world safe and their fellow airmen out of harm's way.
Jony was really excited, always happy to see people and very energetic, Despins said. Even back then, Jony knew what was expected of him and how to do his job.
Jony's performance during his initial training determined what certifications he received; military working dogs can receive narcotics and explosives credentials as well as certification as a patrol dog.
"All their physical traits: their sight, their hearing, their nose, their speed, their teeth," Despins said. "(Dogs) bring so much to the table - things we can't do and the equipment we're provided can't do."
Although the physical traits are necessary for success, it takes more than just advanced senses for a dog to pass initial training.
"They must be able to listen to commands," Despins said. "If they can't do that, they'll automatically be disqualified. Some dogs just don't have the drive."
Jony continued to serve with five other handlers, one of which was Tech. Sgt. Kevin Edward Davis Jr., 20th SFS assistant flight chief. The pair deployed to Afghanistan together in 2013.
It is for you that I will unselfishly give my life and spend my nights unrested
"Dogs would sacrifice and do anything for their handler," said Staff Sgt. Robert Coughlin, 20th SFS MWD handler. "It doesn't matter what it is. They have no fear of what they go into as far as the danger."
During one of his deployments, Jony went on more than 60 missions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, finding six explosives and enduring five firefights. Jony also went on seven explosive detection missions with the Secret Service in support of the president and vice president of the United States.
Thanks to Jony's acute sense of smell, Davis and his team were able to come back home to their families.
Together you and I shall experience a bond only others like us will understand
The unwavering faith between military working dogs and handlers is not left behind on the battlefield.
"They're wingmen," Davis said. "Not only are they there through the thick and thin, the good times and the bad times, they're there to protect, and they're there to watch out for you."
According to Davis, the bond is incomparable to any other.
"You can create a facade as you're going through your day to day," Davis said. "However, the dog knows; they know when something's not right or if you feel down or depressed and are just trying to keep a straight face."
If we should meet again on another street I will gladly take up your fight; I am a military working dog, and together we are guardians of the night.
The prior italicized texts are excerpts of a poem by an unknown author dedicated to military working dogs and their service. Traditionally spoken at retirements, Staff Sgt. Kathryn McCarthy, 20th SFS MWD handler, read "Guardians of the Night" in honor of Jony.
The sun is rising as Jony takes his "last ride" in a patrol truck around the kennel, allowing him to say goodbye to his family of handlers, fellow MWDs and the base he has worked hard to protect.
After Jony is let out of the vehicle, he walks down the center aisle dividing the crowd, on the same field where he spent years training to protect and detect.
Friends, family and those who may have only known Jony through his acts of courage gathered to commemorate nine years, or 68 dog years, of distinguished service. Jony barks throughout the ceremony, joining the crowd in celebration of his accomplishments.
Like so many airmen before him, Jony receives a retirement pin for his dedication to symbolize his transition from an active-duty service member to retiree; unlike most airmen, Jony is also presented with a bone to symbolize his transition from the kennel to the couch, reclaiming his place at the side of an old familiar friend.
"I don't look at Jony as a pet or as an animal," Despins said. "I look at him as more than that. He's like my best friend, even though he can't talk back."
Five years and several partners later, Jony's leash is relinquished and permanently put in Despins' hands, and together the two go home.
Comments