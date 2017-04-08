Spatanburg police investigating wave of medical office break-ins

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation Pause

1:14 Know Your Locksmith

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

2:39 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 win over Vanderbilt

1:13 Sindarius Thornwell throws out first pitch prior to USC-Vandy

1:12 P.J. Dozier not in a rush to decide possible jump to NBA

7:41 Clemson seniors receive national championship rings

8:26 Dabo Swinney talks spring game, QB battle

1:45 Clemson QB Kelly Bryant wraps up Tigers' spring game