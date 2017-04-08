SC teen takes 93-year-old grandma to prom, melting hearts on social media

A high school junior in Summerville, S.C., has won the hearts of grandmothers every where over reports that he took his 93-year-old grandma Betty to the prom.
It happened April 1 and lucky guy was Connor Campbell, a junior at Pinewood Prep in Summerville, reported the Summerville Journal Scene.
His grandma, Betty Jane Keene, told the Journal Scene that she tried talking Connor into asking someone else. But he refused, pointing out she’d never had a chance to attend her own prom. She wore a long, pale pink dress picked out of a catalog, with new shoes from Belk’s, it was reported. And she had her nails and hair done, the newspaper reported.
Connor’s choice was reportedly supported by all his friends: “They want to dance with her,” he told the Journal Scene.
ABC News quoted Betty Jane Keene as saying Connor vowed a year ago to take her to prom and reminded her every chance he got. “He had told all his friends,” she told ABC News. “Every boy and girl. It was about 100 children at that dance and it was so lovely and they all came up and shook my hand and then I got Connor to dance with me. He’s not a dancer, but I am.”
The internet was, of course, misty eyed, calling it sweet, rare and an example of how cookies and milk pay off. The story has been picked up around the world, making his hometown proud.
“We were at dinner...when I looked over and saw this beautiful lady and her prom date,” Heather Walters King of Summerville posted on the Internet. “I told my husband he must be taking his special grandmother to the prom. She looked so happy and beautiful.”
