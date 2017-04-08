5 children taken to hospital after accident at Taylors Church

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation Pause

0:51 When the beach looks like a jellyfish graveyard

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

7:41 Clemson seniors receive national championship rings

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

2:39 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 win over Vanderbilt

3:10 Dawn Staley: 'I never gave up on winning a national championship'

0:58 Dawn Staley throws out first pitch for Gamecocks

1:02 Muschamp: Spring, summer key to recruiting efforts