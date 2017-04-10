5-year-old dies 2 weeks after being submerged in SC resort pool

A 5-year-old girl from Cleveland, Ohio, has succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a drowning on March 28.
Lierra Stevenson died from the drowning Saturday, two weeks after she was pulled from a pool at North Beach Plantation resort in North Myrtle Beach.
Stevenson was four years old when she was pulled from the pool and rushed to a hospital in an unresponsive state around 12:45 p.m., North Myrtle Beach city spokesman Pat Dowling told The Sun News last month.
When North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue arrived, bystanders were performing CPR on the girl. Fire rescue workers also tried performing CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try to revive Stevenson, but she was still unresponsive, Dowling said.
The young girl was then taken to the hospital where she died 11 days later.
