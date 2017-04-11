SC man charged with attempted murder accused of instructing dogs to attack

A 30-year-old Rock Hill man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted a person and told his dogs to attack two people, a York County Sheriff’s Office report states.
Joshua Jaehi Goodman also faces charges of resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids, records show. Goodman’s bond was denied Monday and he remains jailed in the York County Detention Center.
At about 4:11 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of an assault near Bonnybrook Circle, the report states. Officers were told that a man was assaulting two people, and that dogs were attacking the people. A deputy went to the residence and found three people lying in the front yard, the report states.
There were two pit bulls on the scene, but the dogs did not appear to be aggressive, the report states. The people needed immediate medical attention from Emergency Medical Services for injuries. One person appeared to be unconscious when the deputy arrived, the report says.
A 911 caller told police Goodman had walked to the house next door and started assaulting a person in the front yard, the report states. The caller told police Goodman told his two dogs to attack.
Goodman resisted before being detained, the report states. Deputies found several broken items in Goodman’s home, including a refrigerator that was flipped over, televisions thrown to the ground, pictures off the walls and broken furniture, the report states.
Deputies also found about 32 grams of marijuana in the home, the report says.
While deputies held Goodman, he tried to pull out of his handcuffs, the report states. Goodman spat on a deputy multiple times and tried to slip the cuffs under his legs to get out of them, before deputies pepper sprayed him, the report says.
Goodman threatened to kill the deputy with a gun from inside his residence, the report states.
The report says Goodman appeared to be under the influence of a drug.
Goodman and the other injured people were transported by EMS to a hospital.
Animal control officials caught one of the dogs and said they would come back with a trap for the second dog.
Comments