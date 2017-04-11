Driving too fast but not intoxicated

A toxicology report from the Bay Road crash that killed three teens days before Christmas revealed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the wreck.

The report released Tuesday by the coroner’s office did show a trace amount of marijuana in the system of 15-year-old Hailey Parsons when the truck she was driving careened off of the roadway, struck a ditch and then two trees before overturning.

A S.C. Highway Patrol traffic collision report released in January noted the driver was “driving too fast for conditions,” before the vehicle ran off the left side of Bay Road about 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Parsons, 14-year-old Kai-Lei Nichole Schumal and 15-year-old Naomi ‘Yamila’ Alcoser Silva were killed in the crash.

A fourth person was riding along and briefly drove the truck minutes before the deadly crash, according to a report released by the S.C. Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

MAIT findings, made available to The Sun News through a Freedom of Information request, showed the teenage girls killed in the crash were traveling at an estimated speed of 80 mph.

An online obituary for Hailey Renee Parsons-Kannegieser says she was a St. James High School student who was born in Summerville.

“She had a wonderful sense of humor and could make friends with anybody. She also loved to travel, the styles of the 1920’s, art and the ocean. She touched the hearts of many people,” the obituary states.

An online obituary for Kai-Lei Nichole Schumal says she was a Socastee Middle School student who “will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her bold spirit.”

“She may have been a little shy with words but she could speak volumes with her face whether she was smiling, sulking, rolling her eyes, or laughing. She was a vibrant compassionate soul who was always the protector of the underdog. She loved animals of all varieties, dancing, making videos and pictures, and spending time with friends and family,” the obituary states.

Tiffany Schumal, Kai-Lei’s mother, told our Grand Strand news alliance partner, WPDE, that Kai-Lei snuck out that night.

An online obituary for Naomi ‘Yamila’ Alcoser Silva lists her as having extended family in Costa Rica and Nicaragua in addition to immediate family. Silva was a student at Socastee High School.