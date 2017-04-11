Hole-in-one wins him a BMW at RBC Heritage pro-am

Chris Mabry picked a good time to hit his first hole-in-one.

He won a BMW by acing the 7th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links in the Monday pro-am at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

“My girlfriend came up and told me, ‘You know, you can win me this BMW if you hit a hole in one,’ ” Mabry said. “I had not paid any attention, but that’s what I did.”

Now he thinks she’ll tell him to go buy a lottery ticket, to “see how that works out.”

But BMW’s big prize is like taking sand to the beach. Mabry owns two car dealerships back home in Virginia: Lynchburg Nissan and Lynchburg Mazda, as well as Lynchburg Polaris.

He drives a Nissan Armada but now has won outright any BMW of his choice up to $50,000.

“I’m still trying to decide what I’m going to do,” he said. “I’m not sure. This is an unusual circumstance.”

The Heritage has been dangling the prize for six years, and Mabry is the first winner.

He’s used to being on the other end of the deal.

“I’ve put up probably 100 cars for charity hole-in-one prizes, and I’ve never been able to give one away,” he said.

He’s a 16-handicapper who plays golf several times a month. At 54, he’s been playing about 30 years. This was his fifth Heritage Monday pro-am. He used a pitching wedge to reach the middle pin-placement at 146 yards, playing with professional Brooks Blackburn.

He plans to stay through two rounds of the Heritage, unless he has to leave early for the arrival of his first grandchild.

“This could be a really good week,” he said.