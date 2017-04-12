SC detention officer charged with attempted murder

A 30-year-old Greenville man is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in a domestic violence case after a woman told investigators she was choked unconscious, authorities said.
Austin Benjamin Taylor of McCrary Street is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping, according to warrants. Taylor is an officer with the Greenville County Detention Center, said Drew Pinciaro, spokesman with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said.
Taylor is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center. He was taken into custody early Tuesday, Pinciaro said
Deputies were called to St. Francis Eastside Hospital Monday in reference to a domestic violence case, Pinciaro said.
A woman told investigators that a man placed his hands around her neck and choked her to the point of unconsciousness, according to the arrest warrant. The man also kept her against her will, according to warrants.
The victim suffered bruises on both arms while she was attempting to leave the property, according to warrants.
