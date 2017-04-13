Renter sues accused serial killer, glad she ‘didn’t have to look at Todd’ in court

A judgment for $3,300 was awarded to a woman who sued accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp after she said she didn’t receive her security deposit back from a property she rented from him.
Kohlhepp waived his right to appear at the civil trial in magistrate court Wednesday, said Chief Magistrate David Turner.
Christine King had been renting a property from Kohlhepp, who she claimed failed to return her $1,100 security deposit after she and her husband gave their 30-day notice to move out in October 2016.
A magistrate judge granted King treble damages, meaning she was eligible to receive triple the amount she was seeking in the suit.
Kohlhepp was arrested Nov. 3, 2016 after missing Anderson woman Kala Brown was found locked in a shipping container on his rural Woodruff property. Kohlhepp was later charged with seven counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct first degree.
Kohlhepp is facing several wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits based on the criminal case.
Although her issue was minor in comparison, King said she considers her short time in court a victory.
“I think he’s got bigger problems than me. … I’m just glad I didn’t have to look at Todd,” she said.
King said she was shocked when she learned about the charges against Kohlhepp.
“It feels weird knowing that I sat alone in that house and he knew where I lived,” she said. “Yeah, it freaked me out. I couldn’t sleep for a week.”
She said Kohlhepp would talk about himself constantly whenever they spoke.
King said Kohlhepp told her husband about the 96-acre Woodruff property he had purchased, the same land where Brown and three bodies were found.
“He said, ‘I just bought a whole bunch of property off of Highway 101. I’m going to make a killing on it,’” she said.
