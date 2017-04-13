‘I heard a thud.’ Man dies after falling from Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach

A 69-year-old man from Conway fell from the roof at Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, and later died, according to police.
Emergency services responded to a call shortly after 1 p.m. The Horry County Coroner’s Officer did not receive a call to respond to a death, however, until roughly 3:10 p.m., Coroner Robert Edge Jr. said.
Captain David Knipes of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that “if there was a chance that rescue thought there was something they could do, they would have transported him.”
The man was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Edge.
The death has been ruled a suicide after a note was found in the man’s home, according to Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby.
Across the street, two witnesses heard the man hit the ground.
“I heard a noise and looked over and there was a guy laying there in the driveway,” said Colby Clemons, who was working at The Towers Motel. “It was just loud man, like you dropped a backpack from really high. I turned around and in my head, kind of sarcastically, I was like ‘Oh God, somebody jumped again,’ because I heard the last one.”
Clemons, 28, said he had also heard one of the Myrtle Beach High School students land on top of the nearby Dunkin’ Donuts when she fell last week.
“It’s unbelievable, it’s crazy,” he said. “It’s like out of a movie or something.”
Jim McAlpine, 67, was vacationing at The Towers Motel while on vacation from Ontario, Canada when he heard a noise.
“It’s hard to describe a noise,” said McAlpine. “I heard a thud. It wasn’t a usual noise you hear, so I didn’t equate it to anything. I looked up and I immediately saw a person laying on the ground and the next thing I know it’s all kind of people running over to help.”
WPDE reported the death was not related to the two female Myrtle Beach High School students who fell to their death from the same hotel last week.
A representative of the company that owns the Camelot could not be reached by phone on Thursday.
