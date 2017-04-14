Woman wins $25K-a-year for life in SC lottery, goes house hunting

“Besides my wedding day, this is the happiest day of my life,” said the woman who purchased a winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket from a Fort Mill Food Lion.
The ticket was sold from the Food Lion No. 2204 at 1046 Regent Parkway in Fort Mill, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.
The winning ticket matched the first five numbers in Monday’s drawing, a release states. The numbers were 13, 34, 36, 41 and 43 Lucky Ball: 7.
Winners can choose between either $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000, if there are less than 21 winners.
The “for life” prize spans the person’s natural life, and guarantees payments for a minimum of 20 years, the release states.
The woman chose the one-time cash payment and is going house hunting, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.
The winner bought the ticket while grocery shopping at Food Lion and discovered she had won after midnight Monday, a release states.
“I haven’t slept since checking the ticket,” she said. “I told myself I was going to win it when I bought the ticket. I’m blessed.”
More than 8,600 S.C. players hold winning tickets from prizes ranging from $3 to $25,000 a year for life, the release states. The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.
For selling the winning ticket, the Regent Parkway Food Lion gets a $3,900 commission, a release states.
The release did not identify the winner by name.
