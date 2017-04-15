Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

As promised, the Confederate flag as come to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

Several of the flags were being waved Saturday morning in a peaceful demonstration at Sea Pines Circle near the entrance to Sea Pines, where the PGA Tour tournament is being staged.

At 11:30 a.m., four men who had been waving flags were no longer at the circle.

The S.C. Secessionist Party said it would wave the flag at the high-profile event on Hilton Head Island as part of its push for the state to honor the flag.

They want the flag that was removed from the Statehouse grounds in 2015 to be displayed in the S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum in Columbia.

It is targeting the state’s top attractions, including the recent NCAA men’s basketball tournament played in Greenville.