Oh so fashionable at RBC Heritage

These brothers were spotted Thursday — and kind of hard to miss.
A spectator at RBC Heritage presented by Boeing golf tournament sports a black fringe skirt and purse Thursday afternoon.
Golfer Yuta Ikeda was spotted in Clemson orange at hole 16.
Golfer Kelly Kraft in kelly green pants at hole 16.
Golfer Todd Gay of Dublin, Ga., at the pro-am Wednesday.
Rodney McDonald, left, and David Snively, both of Savannah, hang out near the 9th hole in their Loudmouth pants during the first round of the RBC Heritage on Thursday. McDonald is wearing a pattern called “Tatu,” and Snively sports a pattern called “Shark Bait.”
From left, brothers Colin, Cameron and Brian MacNicol, all of Toronto, Canada, watch their favorite golfer, Ernie Els, in their matching Hawaiian shirts along the 8th fairway during the first round of the RBC Heritage on Thursday.
Hilton Head’s Marina Parks is photographed in her flower print dress along the ninth fairway during the first round of the RBC Heritage on Thursday. She said she wore the dress because it is “very, very light for this weather ... and it’s romantic and makes me feel feminine.”
Todd Gay of Dublin, Ga., a one-legged golfer, drew a crowd with his Pabst Blue Ribbon pants at the pro-am Wednesday.
Ian Poulter hits his ball from the fairway of No. 9 of the RBC Heritage on Friday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island S.C.
Tom and Christy Sammon, of Carrollton, Ga., made sure to wear plaid to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, even though it wasn't the traditional Heritage Plaid.
Mary Joe Polark, of Chicago, Ill., saw this outfit in the store and just thought it, "was a lot of fun," and wanted to wear it to the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.
