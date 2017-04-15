South Carolina

April 15, 2017 5:44 PM

No escaping politics even at the RBC Heritage

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

While members of the SC Secessionist Party patrolled with Confederate flags waving outside Sea Pines where the RBC Heritage tournament is underway, someone spent a pretty penny to fly a banner over Hilton Head Island urging the state to “Fix the Damn Roads.”

In case you missed it.. state Representative Micah Caskey (R-Cayce, West Columbia, Springdale) tweeted about the flyover from the Heritage.

