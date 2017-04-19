Why this mom who scolded an SC school board decided to speak out

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:25 A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island Pause 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle 0:34 Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?' 1:54 Myrtle Beach High School principal discusses loss of two students 2:25 The road to the 2019 Final Four runs through Columbia 2:58 Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads 1:15 Eggstravaganza 3:14 Jake Bentley talks fashion and yoga 2:15 Muschamp likes spring progress but still has areas of concern 7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A citizen stands before the Beaufort County School Board during public comment on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 after sitting through a 4-hour meeting and tells board members that their meetings are awful. Beaufort County Channel