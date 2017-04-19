Six shootings in five days. ‘We're not a small little resort town anymore.’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle Pause 1:23 Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man 0:25 A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island 1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation 0:50 Potholes cause major damage to South Carolina drivers 1:15 Eggstravaganza 0:49 Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game 1:16 SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 2:01 Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good 3:14 Jake Bentley talks fashion and yoga Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Leonard Pringle talks about hearing gunshots and seeing police detain a suspect in a Hawthorne Lane shooting in Myrtle Beach. Police say there were no reports of injuries. jlee@thesunnews.com