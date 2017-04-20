South Carolina

April 20, 2017 8:42 AM

SC high school student accused of threats of ‘Columbine-style shooting’

By Mike Elis

(Anderson) Independent Mail

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C.

An 18-year-old West-Oak High School student was arrested in late March on charges of disturbing school by making threats of a "Columbine-style shooting," according to an arrest warrant.

The student, Amy McKenzie Faust, has been released on a personal recognizance bond.

A teacher reported to a school resource officer that students said Faust had discussed a hit list of two particular students as well as the principal and everyone in a chemistry class, according to an Oconee County Sheriff's Office deputy's report.

The report noted that Faust admitted to making remarks about shooting up the school.

