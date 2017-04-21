REPORT: Drunken Wofford student, soccer player, vandalizes memorial for fallen police officer

Spartanburg police said that a drunken 21-year-old Wofford student damaged the memorial for fallen Spartanburg master police officer, Jason Harris, WFYY television reported.
Charles Franklin Coulson was charged with public disorderly conduct and littering after an officer allegedly witnessed him grab flowers and a wreath from a patrol car parked near Spartanburg City Hall around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The flowers were tossed and a wreath dragged across the parking lot, police told the TV station.
Drunken student damages fallen officer’s memorial, police say https://t.co/ogf5kjCbtN pic.twitter.com/4vzkPaYR1N— WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) April 21, 2017
Coulson, a soccer player at Wofford, was suspended from the team for violation of team rules, a Wofford spokesman told WFYY.
Coulson (on the right) was welcomed to the Wofford team earlier this year.
Men's Soccer Welcomes Smith and Coulson https://t.co/dhKl7Qtv7X— Wofford Athletics (@WoffordTerriers) February 14, 2017
The memorial was in place for master police officer Jason Harris, 39, who died Thursday, April 13, 2017, from injuries suffered when he was thrown from his motorcycle as he was going to assist other officers at a crime scene.
