South Carolina

April 21, 2017 12:17 AM

REPORT: Drunken Wofford student, soccer player, vandalizes memorial for fallen police officer

POSTED by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

SPARTANBURG, SC

Spartanburg police said that a drunken 21-year-old Wofford student damaged the memorial for fallen Spartanburg master police officer, Jason Harris, WFYY television reported.

Charles Franklin Coulson was charged with public disorderly conduct and littering after an officer allegedly witnessed him grab flowers and a wreath from a patrol car parked near Spartanburg City Hall around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The flowers were tossed and a wreath dragged across the parking lot, police told the TV station.

Coulson, a soccer player at Wofford, was suspended from the team for violation of team rules, a Wofford spokesman told WFYY.

Coulson (on the right) was welcomed to the Wofford team earlier this year.

The memorial was in place for master police officer Jason Harris, 39, who died Thursday, April 13, 2017, from injuries suffered when he was thrown from his motorcycle as he was going to assist other officers at a crime scene.

