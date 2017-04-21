Suspect on run accused of beating man to death with piece of wood

One Upstate woman is on the run and another in custody in connection to a March 31 beating death of a man in Pelzer, Greenville County authorities said.
Jennifer Lynn Qualls, 27, of Berry Road in Pelzer, is charged with murder in the death of Charles Keith Childers, 27, according to arrest warrants.
Julianne Lathan, 37, of Country Club Apartment in Anderson, is charged with accessory after the fact, according to the warrant.
Lathan has been arrested and is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to authorities.
Qualls is currently on the run and Greenville County Investigators request that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23CRIME
Childers was struck multiple times with a piece of wood during an altercation, causing his death, according to investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit.
Childers' body was then moved in an attempt to mask the crime, investigators said.
