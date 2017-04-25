Grandmother begged for her life in Rock Hill knife robbery; passing jogger ‘saved her’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle Pause 1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation 1:09 DNR investigator talks boating safety and investigative process after accidents 0:58 Coming next: Megafarm growing produce for Frito-Lay pumps billions from Edisto River 2:46 Frank Martin on recruiting approach after Final Four appearance 4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 5:06 Advocates call for medical marijuana legislation 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 1:38 Gamecock great Tori Gurley says diploma honors his mother 2:01 Chad Holbrook explains what makes Carlos Cortes so good Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Danny Thomas Brown, 59, was sentenced to 17 years in prison Tuesday in the July 2016 armed robbery of a grandmother in downtown Rock Hill. Brown pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the crime; his attorney argued that Brown "heard voices in his head" and that he was living on a park bench and off his medication. Brown accosted his victim at knifepoint and forced her to a nearby ATM to withdraw more money, prosecutors said.