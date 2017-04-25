South Carolina

April 25, 2017 11:44 PM

Two sharks swimming near Myrtle Beach

By Christian Boschult

Two sharks tagged by shark-tracking organization OCEARCH have both been tracked close to Myrtle Beach.

Eight-foot White Shark Savannah pinged Tuesday off the coast of Myrtle Beach, according to OCEARCH. The 460-pound female shark had previously been tracking toward Myrtle Beach from Charleston.

Also Tuesday, the 12-foot male White Shark named Hilton pinged near Georgetown. The 1,326-pound shark is currently just off the coast between Georgetown and McClellanville.

Both sharks were tagged by OCEARCH near Hilton Head.

According to OCEARCH, the mating season for White Sharks is not yet known, but the organization has taken a sperm sample from Hilton the Shark.

