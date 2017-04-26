Townville shooting victim’s mother arrested on drug charges

The mother of Townville Elementary School shooting victim Jacob Hall has been arrested on drug charges.
Tina Renae Hall is facing a charge of cocaine possession, a charge of marijuana possession and a charge of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute it, according to arrest warrants.
The drugs were found during a consensual search of her Chevy Equinox, according to warrants. The search occurred at In-Town Suites, an extended-stay hotel on Civic Center Boulevard in Anderson.
Hall, 36, was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center at 7 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.
Rebecca Hunnicutt, an aunt of Jacob and spokeswoman for the Hall family, said she had no comment Tuesday.
Jacob, a first-grader, was mortally wounded in a shooting at Townville Elementary School last fall.
Charged in the shooting is 14-year-old Jesse Osborne. The teen is accused of killing his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne, in their Townville home on Sept. 28, then taking his truck to the school about 3 miles away. Investigators say the teen opened fire on the playground, wounding two 6-year-old students, hurting a third student, and shooting a first-grade teacher. Jacob died of his injuries three days later. His tiny body was dressed in a Batman costume for his wake.
His mother, who goes by the name Renae, was among hundreds of mourners who dressed as superheroes in his honor.
Renae Hall's lawyer, Field Dunaway of Anderson, said she has received psychological care since the shooting. Dunaway also said Renae Hall and her husband, Rodger Hall, are considering civil action in connection with the shooting.
"It's a tragedy, what happened to their son, and we feel that the ramifications are being felt throughout the entire family," Dunaway said in an interview before her bond hearing. "She knows she messed up and she is upset about it."
Dunaway said Jacob's younger sister and brother are in the care of family members.
During the hearing via closed-circuit television, Renae Hall said little more than "yes, sir" and "no, sir" to Judge J. Wesley White. Dunaway advised her not to say anything else.
"We maintain that Mrs. Hall is innocent until proven guilty," Dunaway said in court.
He briefly mentioned the Townville school shooting and asked White to allow Hall to be set free on a personal-recognizance bond, which would have allowed her to go free without posting bail.
White set her bail at $11,000 Tuesday afternoon.
