Want to rescue a Navy SEAL? This year’s Beaufort Air Show will let you try

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle Pause 1:30 Dash and Body cam helped clear officers in Sumter shooting 2:34 Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies 4:43 SC megafarms sucking billions of gallons of water annually affecting the Edisto River 1:27 Submitted video: Aiken County residents tired of megafarms crop-dusting 0:29 Tim Tebow gets his first triple in the minors 2:45 Frank Martin on South Carolina basketball Leaders emerging next year 0:59 How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 4:38 SC megafarms clear cutting near Edisto are driving away deer, causing flooding 1:09 DNR investigator talks boating safety and investigative process after accidents Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The US Navy ‘Nimitz’ has 8 kiosks for ‘briefings’ after which participants will don an Oculus Rift headset and a SubPac vest for a virtual reality experience. Staff can move about 60 participants per hour through the mission. The truck will make its fourth appearance when it arrives at this year’s MCAS Beaufort Air Show. US Navy