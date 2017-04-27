Students at Orangeburg County high school pepper sprayed

A security officer at North High School in Orangeburg used pepper spray on 7 students early Thursday afternoon, the Times and Democrat newspaper reported.
Details on the incident were still sketchy Thursday.
A spokesman for the Orangeburg Consolidated School District told the newspaper that the incident began after a student’s cellphone began playing music.
After an assistant principal asked that the music be turned off, the student complied but the music began playing again.
A contracted security officer became involved and the pepper spray was used, Clark told the newspaper.
Witnesses to the incident were being interviewed Thursday afternoon by school officials and local law enforcement.
