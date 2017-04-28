SC deputy arrested on harassment charges, fired

Pickens County Sheriff's Office Deputy Michael Jordan McClatchy was fired Tuesday following his arrest by the Easley Police Department, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Creed Hashe.
According to arrest warrants, McClatchy is charged with two counts of harassment.
On Saturday, an Easley police officer was called to J.B. Red Owens Sports Complex about a harassment complaint, according to the Easley police incident report.
McClatchy's wife, from whom he is separated, and boyfriend stated in the incident report that McClatchy followed them around Easley after McClatchly returned the children to his wife, per a family court order. According to the incident report, McClatchy and his wife were soon to be divorced.
The wife's boyfriend stated that McClatchy made rude hand gestures, shouted at him, urging him to fight and threatened to beat him, according to the incident report. McClatchy followed the couple and children to a CVS, where he tapped on the car windows repeatedly.
The boyfriend stated he feared for his safety and that of McClatchy's wife and the children. According to the arrest warrants, McClatchy also sent electronic messages wishing a victim would die.
McClatchy was released from the Police Department on Tuesday after posting a $930 bond.
A law enforcement officer since 2005, McClatchy was fired from the Pickens Police Department in September 2012 after posting details of his traffic stop of Clemson University football coach Dabo Swinney on a blog. He had worked for the Pickens department for about two years.
At the time, then-City Administrator Katherine Brackett told the Independent Mail he had not been fired for ticketing Swinney, but for "engaging in private activity on company time on company equipment in addition to violating several general orders."
After being fired, McClatchy filed a lawsuit against the city of Pickens, but dropped it when he was hired at the Pickens County Sheriff's Office in May 2013.
