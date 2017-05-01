Body of missing SC teen found, officials said

The body of a missing 18-year-old Rock Hill girl has been found, a York County sheriff’s spokesman said Monday morning.
Jamie Lee Allison Magras, 18, was to graduate from Northwestern High School in weeks. She was last seen early Friday and left a note at home saying she was going out in the early hours of Friday morning.
Her body was found Monday morning in the woods near North Rock Hill Church, said York County sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris, who gave a statement about the case to the media.
Faris said no foul play is suspected at this time. An investigation is ongoing.
Magras lived about a mile from the church were her body was found, Faris said.
After she left the home Friday, she never returned, said her stepfather, Robert Maietta. Magras leaving from home at night was not normal behavior, Maietta said.
Magras walked out of her home on her own accord and was not abducted, said Faris.
The family lives northwest of Rock Hill, near the southern edge of Lake Wylie. Faris said there are no reports that the family attended the church.
Magras was a senior at Northwestern, and has siblings at Dutchman Creek Middle School, he said. The school district has counselors on site to help students, he said.
During the search, her family said that Magras was on medication to prevent seizures.
Faris said earlier in the case that Magras “left of her own free will. We are investigating what happened after that.”
Several social media sites and Facebook sites aimed at finding missing people, especially children, had linked to the search including Faith Family America, Missing Kids, Missing in South Carolina and the Aware Foundation.
Deputies had been investigating since Friday, with assistance from state and federal agents. The initial search included a helicopter and K-9 units, but police have scaled back the search until new information comes in.
K-9 units worked the scene from Friday morning through the overnight hours of Saturday, said Faris the sheriff spokesman.
A native of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Magras was set to graduate in a few weeks from Northwestern High School. Magras recently went to the Northwestern prom and had not talked of any problems at home or at school, family said.
She took a few items of clothing and her drivers license, family said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059, or Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
Check back for updates.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments