8-year-old South Carolina boy falls from moving bus

A video released by a South Carolina school district shows a boy falling out of a moving school bus on April 7, 2017, after the side emergency door came open. The driver had no idea that the boy had fallen until the children started screaming for him to stop. The second-grader cut his elbow and hurt his back and neck. Greenwood School District 52