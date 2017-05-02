8-year-old South Carolina boy falls from moving bus

A South Carolina mother is outraged after her son fell out the emergency door of a moving school bus.
Eight-year-old Jacquez White was riding home on April 7 in Greenwood County when he fell out, and video surveillance captured the whole incident, according to WTOL.
“Just like that, he was gone,” said Jacqueline White, the boy’s mother. “My child was playing and didn’t know his life was in danger, and next thing you know, he was gone out the door.”
WTOL reported that moments after the fall, a truck can be seen passing by.
After the second-grader fell, the bus stopped and he got back on the bus. The driver then walked back to check on Jacquez, who amazingly only had minor injuries, ABC Action News says.
“When I went back on the bus I was crying a little bit because I had a scratch right here but I was really scared when I fall out, I really didn’t know what happened,” Jacquez said.
According to WTOL, Greenwood District 52 officials released in a statement that the students were accidentally hitting the door mechanism causing the arm to dislodge from the secure position.
“It should have been secure. It really should have. It should never [have] happened. Regardless, if my son was playing, doing flips, doing cartwheels or whatever, the door shouldn’t just come open like that,” White said.
Officials also say the district took appropriate personnel action against the bus driver, but didn’t say what specifically, according to ABC Action News.
Jacquez says he doesn’t want to get back on the bus, so his mother is now taking her son to and picking him up from school, WTOL says.
Michaela Broyles
