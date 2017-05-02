Dozens of Portuguese man-of-war jellyfish washed up on Hilton Head Island shores

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle Pause 1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County 0:15 Woman found unresponsive at Monarch 544 apartments 2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials 0:31 Will Muschamp's second house and new neighborhood 0:11 Airbase Road burglary caught on surveillance video 0:51 Skai Moore returns to field for Gamecocks 0:43 Muschamp: Gamecocks need young D-linemen to step up in 2017 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A lifeguard supervisor at Hunting Island State Park gives a few tips for what to do if you are injured by a stingray or a jellyfish while swimming at the beach. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com