Clemson gets state approval to build new College of Business

The State Fiscal Accountability Authority gave final approval on Tuesday for construction of a new College of Business at Clemson University, the university said in a news release.

The $87 million project will nearly double the space for business education at Clemson. The project is to be funded through state appropriations, private gifts and institutional bonds, the university said.

Construction of the new 170,000 foot building across from Bowman Field could begin this fall and open for classes in 2020.

The new facility will be the first footprint in a major expansion of the university north of Walter T. Cox Boulevard. Officials “anticipate thousands of students will eventually occupy up to 600,000 to 700,000 square feet of building space across from historic Bowman Field,” the release stated.

