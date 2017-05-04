SC woman charged with murder after boyfriend run over by truck

An Anderson woman has been charged with murder after her boyfriend was run over with a truck, authorities said.
Billy Joe Harris, 53, was critically injured on Veterans Street, just outside Anderson city limits, around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, said Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown. Harris died at AnMed Health Medical Center about 15 minutes later.
A warrant identified the driver as Sindy V. Blanton, a 49-year-old Anderson woman. She has been charged with murder, according to the arrest warrant released Wednesday by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
Harris lived in the 100 block of Veterans Street, where the incident happened, according to county records.
"This appears to be a domestic-related incident," said Nikki Carson, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.
According to the arrest warrant, Blanton "did, with malice and forethought, cause the death of Billy Joe Harris by intentionally running over him with a red 1984 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck." The report said multiple witnesses observed the attack.
The incident report said Blanton was engaged in a physical confrontation with another woman, with Harris lying nearby, when police arrived at the scene. The officer used a taser to apprehend Blaton and performed CPR on the victim until EMS technicians arrived. Blanton was the only person arrested in connection with the incident.
Independent Mail reporters Nikie Mayo and Abe Hardesty contributed to this story.
