Body found in SC shed may be missing woman

A woman's body found in a shed is presumed to be missing Westminster resident Rebecca Murray Cawthon, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a statement.
Addis said a positive identification has not been made, but the body meets Cawthon's physical descriptions. She was reported missing on April 18.
The body was found in the 400 block of Welcome Church Road, where Cawthon lived, according to an Oconee County Sheriff's Office statement. The property is in a heavily wooded, not heavily populated, area.
The body was found in an outbuilding, which appeared to be an area used for servicing vehicles, on the property, Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said.
A man has been charged in connection to the case, according to the Sheriff's Office. His name and other information about him has not been confirmed through warrants as of Thursday morning.
A sheriff's deputy went to the home April 18 to investigate after a family member reported that attempts to reach Rebecca Cawthon had been unsuccessful. The Sheriff's Office released information about her as a missing person on April 24.
In the statement, Sheriff's Captain Greg Reed said he did not anticipate releasing additional information because of the ongoing investigation.
Deputies were at the property a few days ago to execute a search warrant connected to a report of the missing person and found a marijuana growing operation in a room of a building on the property, Crenshaw said.
This story will be updated as more details are available.
Comments