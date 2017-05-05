New secrets to alligators’ sex life revealed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle Pause 0:45 Jellyfish invade Myrtle Beach 1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 3:19 Marcus Lattimore embracing role as head coach 0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points 0:50 Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. 0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina 0:52 Dabo Swinney victim of exploding golf ball prank Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

This video, courtesy of Christine Smith Photography, shows a large number of alligators bellowing the morning of May 24, 2015, at Donnelly Wildlife Management Area in Green Pond, SC. Close-up views show the water literally dancing at the gators' backs and sides because of the vocalization and infrasound emitted by the gators. Bellowing attracts mates and declares territory. Christine Smith Photography