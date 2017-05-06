Member of Furman golf team found dead inside campus apartment

The Greenville County Coroner's Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man found unresponsive in bed at Furman University.
The victim was discovered unresponsive in bed at 3300 Poinsett Highway, a report from the Coroner's Office said.
Joseph Blake Hadden, 23, of 760 Tripps Court, Augusta, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:40 a.m., on May 5, the report said.
Hadden was a senior at Furman, according to a statement released to the Furman community Friday from President Elizabeth Davis.
He'd been a member of Furman's golf team.
She said Hadden passed away in his North Village apartment on the university campus.
Her statement also said, "In this time of profound sorrow, the university extends its most heartfelt condolences to Blake’s family and friends. We will be honored to award his degree posthumously at commencement (May 6).
"Any loss reminds us how precious life can be. This loss also reminds us of the importance of reaching out to one another to offer strength and support and to seek help when needed.
"It is never easy when we experience such a loss. It impacts the entire Furman community because we live and learn so closely together. That is why it’s important that we console one another in our grief and seek help if we need it."
Furman University Police Chief Tom Saccenti his department's dispatch center received a call from residents in the apartment around 1 a.m. Friday, saying they'd found Hadden unconscious in a room.
He said Furman police officers responded and performed CPR. An automated external defibrillator (AED) was also used before EMS arrived.
Saccenti said shortly after EMS arrived, they contacted the coroner’s office.
Results of an autopsy and the manner of death are pending.
According to Saccenti, in South Carolina, every death that occurs on a college campus is required to be investigated by SLED.
Furman is assisting SLED with the investigation, he said.
