Documents say a water park is planned in SC. A county leader is ‘frustrated’

Construction vehicles were seen recently near the site of what public documents indicate could soon be a water park on Rambo Road in Rock Hill. The documents, including a site plan, say developers are hoping to create Southtown Wake Park at the site. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com