Bus carrying 56 students catches fire, none injured

Students escaped safely after a school bus caught fire while on the way to school Tuesday morning.
The bus, which held 56 students, was headed to Duncan Elementary when two students in the back of the bus noticed smoke coming from the outside, said Melissa Robinette, a Spartanburg School District 5 spokesperson.
The bus parked in front of the Olive Tree in downtown Duncan, and the driver helped students evacuate. No one was injured, Robinette said.
Firefighters responded to extinguish the fire.
By 8 a.m., the students on that bus were placed on a different bus and taken to school, Robinette said.
