Plane goes down off South Carolina coast; pilot rescued

Officials in South Carolina say a plane went down off Myrtle Beach, but the pilot was rescued.
A news release from the Federal Aviation Administration said a Mooney MO20 crashed into the water a half-mile off the coast around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Local media outlets report Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Tom Gwyer said the pilot took off from Myrtle Beach International Airport before developing engine trouble over the ocean. Airport spokesman Kirk Lovell said the pilot was able to ditch the plane in the water.
A local helicopter company sent three of its aircraft to assist in the rescue. Lovell said the pilot was rescued and was treated by emergency personnel. No one else was onboard the aircraft.
Gwyer said the FAA will investigate the crash.
