Why are volunteers searching for a pit bull in Fort Mill? Because it’s a therapy dog

Volunteers from across South Carolina are looking for Carlton, a therapy dog missing since April 21 in Fort Mill. Carlton belongs to college student Chris Noel, who needs Carlton for assistance. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com