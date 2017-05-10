Mom accused of leaving children in SC to have affair in Charlotte

A woman is facing child abuse charges after leaving her children in downtown Rock Hill to have an affair, according to a police report.
Police responded to the 300 block of East Main Street at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a man flagging cars down near Fountain Park, the report states.
The man told police he needed a ride to donate plasma on Cherry Road, the report says. The man told police the children he was with belong to his fiancé, Intisar Banks.
The man told police that he, Banks and the children are homeless and were staying in separate shelters, the report states.
The man told police Banks had left the children downtown to deal with a medical emergency, the report states.
When the man called Banks, she stated she was at the hospital, the report says. However, when police called the hospital, they found no record of Banks, the report states.
Banks told police she was actually in Charlotte having an affair, and did not want her fiancé to know, the report says. Banks told police she would come get her children from the police department, the report states.
The report does not state how many children were involved. One of the children was 12 years old, the report says.
Police fed the children and sat with them at the police department, the report states. Banks did not show up at the department and the S.C. Department of Social Services took the children into emergency protective custody, the report states.
Banks was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, the report states.
Comments