Mom threw 13-year-old son’s phone out of window. Then he grabbed a gun, report says

A 13-year-old Little River boy was arrested in connection with attempted murder after he fired a gun at least three times at his mother’s boyfriend, according to an Horry County Police report.
The shooting happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 22 after the boy’s mother and her boyfriend picked him up early from school because the school believed the boy was “either high or drunk,” according to the report.
The mother’s boyfriend told police that after picking the boy up from school, she took her son’s phone away from him and demanded the password to get in the phone. The boy then allegedly became “verbally combative” with his mother and her boyfriend, and the boy’s mother threw his phone out of the car window after she had “had enough” of her son not listening, the report says.
The boyfriend then told police that after the boy’s phone was thrown out, the boy tried to jump from the moving car, so they pulled over. After they pulled over, the boy began to run down the road and the boyfriend chased after him, which turned into a “shoving match” where the boy punched him, according to the report.
The boyfriend told police that after he was punched he threw the boy to the ground and held him there while his mother called police. However, the boy managed to free himself, run to the car and grab a gun from the glove box, the report states.
The boy pointed the gun at his head and threatened to shoot himself before he put a round in the chamber and pointed the gun at his mother and her boyfriend, according to the report.
The boy fired at least three shots at the boyfriend and some into the air, police said.
Police said the boyfriend recorded the shooting on his phone.
The boy was charged in connection with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of weapon during violent felony and unlawful carry of a firearm, according to the report. He was transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await transportation to The Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, the report states.
