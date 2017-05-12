Judge set bond for Myrtle Beach man facing sex crime charges against 4-year-olds

A Myrtle Beach man charged with sex crimes against two 4-year-old children had his bond set at a hearing Friday morning at the Horry County courthouse in Conway.
Panteleimon Nicolas Spirakis, 56, of Myrtle Beach was arrested, along with three others, in March 2016 in connection with allegations involving a 4-year-old girl and boy, records show.
Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman set Spirakis a “high” bond of $150,000 and also attached certain conditions with it, including edicts that he wear a GPS monitoring device and has no contact with the victims or their families. He also said he wanted the suspect’s probation intensified, and forbade him from frequenting establishments that have an alcohol license.
Cara Walker, assistant solicitor with the 15th Judicial Circuit, requested bond be denied, or if granted, set no lower than $150,000, which was the amount previously established for some of the other defendants in the case.
Walker said Spirakis was on probation during the time the allegations were raised.
“He was convicted in 2010 of lewd act on a minor. He was on probation for that act at the time of these alleged incidents, and he is on the sex offender registry,” she said.
The judge said he was concerned about Spirakis being on probation.
“I have great concern about the fact that Mr. Spirakis has pled guilty to similar charges, and he was on probation for that,” said Hyman.
The charges were brought against Spirakis and the three others after a 4-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy said they were forced to have sex with their siblings and other adults at the former Chez Joey gentleman’s club on Seaboard Street and two other locations in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a police report. The incidents allegedly happened over a five month time period from Dec. 2014 to April 2015, according to records.
Ralph Wilson Sr., Spirakis’ attorney, argued for the bond, saying Spirakis is a lifelong resident of Myrtle Beach who has strong ties to the area.
“These things are not what they are presented to be,” said Wilson.
Spirakis is the former owner of locksmith business Phil’s Lock and Key in North Myrtle Beach. He surrendered his business license voluntarily through his attorney to the city after officials suspended it in March 2016 following his arrest, citing he violated the city’s “moral turpitude” ordinance in a previous conviction.
Spirakis was arrested and charged in 2008 in connection with lewd act on a minor. He entered an Alford plea and was sentenced in 2010 to serve two years in prison and five years on probation, according to court records.
No trial date has been set for Spirakis or the other defendants in the case relating to the two 4-year-old victims.
In that case, Spirakis has been charged with two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, and he was indicted on those charges last fall, court records show.
The others charged in connection with the case are Lindsey Danielle Honeycutt, 30, Anthony Louis Strickland, 46, both of Myrtle Beach, and Ambrose Edward Heavener, 31, of Conway. They were also each indicted on sex-related crimes last fall, according to court documents.
Honeycutt and Heavener each had their bonds set at $150,000 last summer, but both remain jailed, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online records.
Strickland had his bond set in general sessions court at $80,000 in March 2016 and is out of jail on home detention, online jail records show.
As of Friday afternoon, online jail records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center showed Spirakis remained jailed.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
