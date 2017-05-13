Man charged with kidnapping missing 8-year-old and killing her mom

Although the search goes on for missing 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, a Bennettsville man was charged on Saturday with her kidnapping and the stabbing death of her mother, Ella Shantrica Lowery.
Jujauncey Fernando Harrington, 32, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the May 5th stabbing death of the elder Lowery, said Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon in a news release.
Lowery’s body was found in her Bennettsville area home in Marlboro County. Her young son was found at a neighbor’s house, WPDE television reported at the time, but the woman’s 8-year-old daughter was missing.
Authorities offered a $10,000 reward for help in finding the missing girl who has not been seen since May 4th when she was at her mother’s home in the 600 block of Craig Circle.
“Someone knows where Iyana may be,” Lemon said on Friday. “Her family is grieving the death of her mother and is anxious for Iyana to be home with them.”
Lemon said on Saturday that Harrington’s arrest was “a major break, but there is still much work to do as the investigation is ongoing.”
“We are keeping our focus on finding Iyana Lowery and bringing her home to her family.That’s a continuing priority for everyone,” he said.
Another man was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Ella Lowery but the charges were dropped against Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36, of Pee Dee on Friday. Citing an “ongoing and very active” investigation, Lemon declined to elaborate what led to the decision to drop the charges against Bright.
Harrington was being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center Saturday night.
