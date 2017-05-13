Mothers who wear a badge take pride in their jobs

As mothers, Rebecca Leigh and Ty Miller have duties that have to be taken care of before they begin their shift at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Leigh, a 13-year veteran, patrols the northern part of the county near the North Carolina border, but before she begins her shift, at 5:30 a.m. she wakes up to dress her children and prepares them for the day before dropping them off at school or a baby sitter.
She calls it organized chaos, and just one part of the job.
Miller is the captain of the specialized investigations unit and began her career patrolling in 1999. She is now one of the highest-ranking women in the department.
Those investigations range from domestic violence to crimes against children, and she sometimes has to stay late when she’d rather be home spending time with her daughter, but those duties often fall to spouses.
“When you’re in this, you’re in for a lifestyle change, and you’re in for a commitment,” Miller said. “You’re up early sometimes, before sunlight so you can do your search warrant, or you’re missing a birthday party. You have to give credit to the spouses of women in law enforcement who carry that extra load, and who plan that birthday party all by themselves.”
Mothers make a vital arm of the Sheriff’s Office juggling duties both on the force and at home.
Airien Grimstad, a deputy on the force said her daughter is a reason she wears the Sheriff's Office uniform.
“I like the fact that I go out there and I help my community where my child is growing up and keep it safer for her," Grimstad said. "Not just her but for other kids that are growing up. That’s a big reason why I put my uniform everyday. For my little girl.”
Violent encounters on the job have a way of shaping the way mothers care for their children. They become more protective and keep a watchful eye on their children's every move, said Tanya Joy, a master deputy with the administrative services department who manages recruiting.
For Joy, even a simple game of hide-and-seek with her children becomes a form of preparation in case of an active shooter situation. Joy who worked as a resource officer said she constantly thinks about school shootings and how to prepare her children for potential encounters.
“If ever a bad guy comes and he has as gun, you don’t ever want to just hide," she tells her children. "You want to make sure you have cover so that if some shots come through, you’re never hurt. By you’re playing these games, you’re already planting that seed in their brain to be careful,” Joy said.
Policing is a heavily male dominated field.
Nationally, women make up 13 percent of local law enforcement, according to figures from the National Center for Women and Policing. To contrast women make up about 47 percent of the workforce, according to the US Department of Labor.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has 31 sworn female officers or 6.7 percent of the force, according to the Sheriff's Office. First term Sheriff Will Lewis is tackling the issue head on with programs directed at attracting more women to become deputies with a goal of reaching the national level by the end of his term.
The office has coordinated with the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, a non-profit law enforcement organization, in an effort to directly initiate programs to attract women to the department.
“The unique diversification that women bring to the law enforcement profession is not only essential to the mission of the agency, but to the community as a whole,” said Lewis on the role women play in a department. "Understanding the unique and valuable skills that women bring to law enforcement, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is confident that its proactive efforts to hire females LEOs (law enforcement officers) will serve to enhance our agency’s service capabilities and overall accomplishments.”
In the past, departments have instituted height and weight restrictions such as being able to scale walls, which significantly reduced the female applicant pool, said NAWLEE President, Major Dawn Layman of the Lenexa Police Department in Kansas.
Layman said modifying those restrictions to meet realistic standards and more initiating community-based programs help attract and retain women interested in law enforcement. She added that mothers provide a nurturing role to younger officers on the force.
"Having someone who is a mother helps. When they get called out when another parent is having issues with their children, they can relate to that type of interaction. They can discuss with a younger officers how to better handle situations. Being diverse and taking a little bit from everyone is the best for any department," Layman said.
Miller and Joy say women in law enforcement tend to use different tactics than their male counterparts. They said they rely less on physical force and more on communication, which results in less potentially violent encounters.
Joy who has been on the force since 2006, remembers her early days on patrol.
She said once an irate man who was visibly drunk causing a commotion on his property. As she approached the man, she began talking to him to calm him down.
“He began crying because that was part of the drunkenness and the emotion that he was going through … After talking to him for a few minutes, he calmed down, and thanked us for being there.”
Joy said the situation may have turned out differently if a male deputy had to confront the man alone.
“Women bring balance. … When you have a male and female working on a case, you see the total picture. That’s the benefit of having a male and female partner. When you’re approaching a call, sometimes, that testosterone can get in the way and a woman can come along side an officer and de-escalate the situation. They(women) bring a calming spirit to a call.”
While women are assets in every department, Miller said they are dynamic in crimes against children and domestic violence situations. Its not about being one of the guys, its about bringing your gifts to complement your male partner, she said.
“Women relate better to children as well as other women in domestic violence situations. A lot of times, children perceive female investigator as somewhat of a mother figure so there is an automatic level of trust walking in the door. The offender may be a male and that female brings a less threatening person for them to talk to,” she said.
Strength among peers
It can become easy to take the pressures of the job home but having supportive counterparts makes the job a bit lighter.
When Leigh was diagnosed with breast cancer last September, she not only found support from her husband who also is a deputy, but from other members of the force including Lewis.
The department recently formed a female support group which does community service and extracurricular activities like shooting and defensive tactics classes.
Beginning May 15, the office will be raising money to fight human trafficking in Greenville with its Swatches For Switch fundraiser. For $25, female deputies will wear a blue hair swatch while on duty. The program will last till June 15.
The force today
When she began years ago, Miller said no women were on the command staff. Three years ago former Sheriff Steve Loftis promoted three women to lieutenant positions. She was one of them.
Joy says that continued education and exposure which involves, going into classrooms, and speaking to people at university will help with enrollment in the department.
She encourages women interested to take part in a ride-alongs and visit the office to learn more about the job.
Comments